Jan 27 (Reuters) - SHIMA SEIKI MFG LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 32.00 40.00 Recurring loss 1.80 prft 1.00 Net loss 1.80 prft 300 mln NOTE - Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd is a producer of knitting machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6222.TK1.