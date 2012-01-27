Jan 27 (Reuters) - SANYO DENKI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 54.50 58.50 Recurring 2.10 3.60 Net 2.10 3.40 NOTE - Sanyo Denki Co Ltd produces small precision motors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6516.TK1.