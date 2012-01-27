Jan 27 (Reuters) - SEFTEC CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.96 7.25 Operating 147 mln 365 mln Recurring 105 mln 315 mln Net 40 mln 142 mln NOTE - Seftec Co Ltd sells and leases signs and other safety facilities used at construction sites. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7464.TK1.