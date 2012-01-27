Jan 27 (Reuters) -
SATO RESTAURANT SYSTEMS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div nil 2.50 yen
NOTE - Sato Restaurant Systems Co Ltd is a family
restaurant chain operator. If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8163.TK1.