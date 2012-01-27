Jan 27 (Reuters) - SOLXYZ CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.18 10.00 Operating 64 mln 230 mln Recurring 49 mln 230 mln Net loss 154 mln prft 80 mln NOTE - Solxyz Co Ltd develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4284.TK1.