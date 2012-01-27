UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - SOLXYZ CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.18 10.00 Operating 64 mln 230 mln Recurring 49 mln 230 mln Net loss 154 mln prft 80 mln NOTE - Solxyz Co Ltd develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4284.TK1.
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.