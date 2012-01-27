UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - OMRON CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 28.00 yen -Q2 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Omron Corp is a pioneer in automated control equipment. Diversifying into computer systems products and emphasizing FA field.. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6645.TK1.
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.