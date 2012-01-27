Jan 27 (Reuters) - SAKURADA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.02 6.20 Operating loss 640 mln loss 350 mln Recurring loss 670 mln loss 390 mln Net loss 450 mln loss 740 mln NOTE - Sakurada Co Ltd is a maker of steel structures, including bridges. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5917.TK1.