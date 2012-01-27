Jan 27 (Reuters) - RENESAS EASTON CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 95.00 95.00 Operating 1.05 1.05 Recurring 1.25 1.25 Net 620 mln 1.00 NOTE - Renesas Easton Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in semiconductors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9995.TK1.