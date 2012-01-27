Jan 27 (Reuters) - TDI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.00 17.00 Operating 780 mln 900 mln Recurring 860 mln 960 mln Net 280 mln 480 mln NOTE - TDI Co Ltd is a software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9638.TK1.