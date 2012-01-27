Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - NIPPON STEEL CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.65 trln 2.75 trln Recurring 10.00 60.00 Net loss 30.00 prft 40.00 NOTE - Nippon Steel Corp is a top-ranked steel maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5401.TK1.
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.