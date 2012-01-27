Jan 27 (Reuters) - KOKUSAN DENKI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.00 20.50 Operating 180 mln 180 mln Recurring 320 mln 320 mln Net 230 mln 230 mln NOTE - Kokusan Denki Co Ltd produces parts for motorbike engines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6992.TK1.