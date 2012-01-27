Jan 27 (Reuters) - KYOSEI RENTEMU CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.50 15.50 Operating 1.10 620 mln Recurring 1.00 550 mln Net 500 mln 230 mln NOTE - Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd is a construction machinery leasing firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9680.TK1.