Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOABO CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.00 17.50 Operating 960 mln 950 mln Recurring 610 mln 600 mln Net 730 mln 500 mln NOTE - Toabo Corp is a holding company created in June 2003 by taking over shares of fibre maker Toa Wool Spinning and Weaving. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3204.TK1.