Jan 27 (Reuters) - TATSUMI CORPORATION PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.85 5.60 Operating 185 mln 140 mln Recurring 180 mln 130 mln Net 100 mln 70 mln NOTE - Tatsumi Corporation is an automobile parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7268.TK1.