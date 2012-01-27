Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - ISHIZUKA GLASS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 20,2012 March 20,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 57.30 57.30 Operating 1.15 1.15 Recurring 1.05 1.05 Net 200 mln 550 mln NOTE - Ishizuka Glass Co Ltd is a major bottle producer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5204.TK1.
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.