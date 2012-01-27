Jan 27 (Reuters) - ISHIZUKA GLASS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 20,2012 March 20,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 57.30 57.30 Operating 1.15 1.15 Recurring 1.05 1.05 Net 200 mln 550 mln NOTE - Ishizuka Glass Co Ltd is a major bottle producer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5204.TK1.