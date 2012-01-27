Jan 27 (Reuters) - TAYA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.70 12.70 Operating 510 mln 510 mln Recurring 505 mln 505 mln Net 180 mln 210 mln NOTE - Taya Co Ltd operates nation-wide hairdresser's chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4679.TK1.