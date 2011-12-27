Dec 27 (Reuters) - JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 108.10 108.10 Operating loss 1.00 loss 1.00 Recurring loss 900 mln loss 900 mln Net loss 1.40 loss 500 mln NOTE - Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd operates Haneda airport terminal building in Tokyo. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9706.TK1.