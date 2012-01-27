Jan 27 (Reuters) - YAMANAKA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 20,2012 March 20,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 101.00 102.60 Operating loss 250 mln prft 200 mln Recurring 150 mln 550 mln Net loss 1.60 loss 150 mln NOTE - Yamanaka Co Ltd is a medium-scale supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8190.TK1.