Jan 27 (Reuters) - HOKURIKU ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 34.04 29.84 Operating 1.73 940 mln Recurring 2.03 1.14 Net 440 mln 710 mln NOTE - Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co Ltd is an electrical engineering firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1930.TK1.