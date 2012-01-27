UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOKO ELECTRIC CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.60 42.60 Operating 700 mln 700 mln Recurring 720 mln 720 mln Net 190 mln 390 mln NOTE - Toko Electric Corp manufactures equiment for power supplies. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6921.TK1.
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.