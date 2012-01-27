Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 1.63 trln Operating loss 170.00 Recurring loss 200.00 Net loss 250.00 NOTE - Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc is a regional electric power company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9506.TK1.