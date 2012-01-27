Jan 27 (Reuters) - TSUZUKI DENKI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 98.00 98.00 Operating 1.10 1.10 Recurring 1.10 1.10 Net loss 100 mln prft 400 mln NOTE - Tsuzuki Denki Co Ltd is a dealer of communications and electronic equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8157.TK1.