Dec 27 (Reuters) - JAPAN PROCESS DEVELOPMENT CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.01 2.05 Recurring loss 4 mln prft 26 mln Net loss 11 mln prft 5 mln NOTE - Japan Process Development Co Ltd is a software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9651.TK1.