Jan 27 (Reuters) - KING JIM CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 20,2011 Dec 20,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.10 13.90 Operating 80 mln 30 mln Recurring 60 mln 30 mln Net loss 20 mln prft 10 mln NOTE - King Jim Co Ltd is a leading maker of office supplies. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7962.TK1.