Jan 27 (Reuters) - SEFTEC CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.95 7.24 Recurring 90 mln 289 mln Net 33 mln 131 mln NOTE - Seftec Co Ltd sells and leases signs and other safety facilities used at construction sites. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7464.TK1.