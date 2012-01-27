Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOHO LAMAC CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 20,2011 Dec 20,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.45 16.40 Operating 806 mln 410 mln Recurring 839 mln 450 mln Net 496 mln 202 mln NOTE - Toho Lamac Co Ltd is a major shoes wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7422.TK1.