Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOABO CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.33 3.50 Operating 420 mln 450 mln Recurring 120 mln 150 mln Net 40 mln 150 mln NOTE - Toabo Corp is a holding company created in June 2003 by taking over shares of fibre maker Toa Wool Spinning and Weaving. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3204.TK1.