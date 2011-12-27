Dec 27 (Reuters) - JAPAN PROCESS DEVELOPMENT CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.06 2.10 Operating loss 14 mln prft 21 mln Recurring 7 mln 37 mln Net loss 6 mln prft 12 mln NOTE - Japan Process Development Co Ltd is a software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9651.TK1.