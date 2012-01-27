Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - SOMAR CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.10 25.40 Operating loss 100 mln prft 325 mln Recurring loss 110 mln prft 300 mln Net loss 260 mln prft 180 mln NOTE - Somar Corp is an independent, specialised chemical product trading company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8152.TK1.
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.