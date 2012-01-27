Jan 27 (Reuters) - RENESAS EASTON CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 87.00 87.00 Operating 620 mln 620 mln Recurring 870 mln 870 mln Net 280 mln 700 mln NOTE - Renesas Easton Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in semiconductors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9995.TK1.