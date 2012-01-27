Jan 27 (Reuters) - DAI-ICHI KOGYO SEIYAKU CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 56.00 62.30 Operating 2.00 2.90 Recurring 1.60 2.60 Net 100 mln 1.10 NOTE - Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co Ltd is a maker of surfactants. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4461.TK1.