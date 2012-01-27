Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 1.45 trln Operating loss 175.00 Recurring loss 200.00 Net loss 240.00 NOTE - Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc is a regional electric power company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9506.TK1.