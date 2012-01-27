Jan 27 (Reuters) - MEIJI SHIPPING CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.00 20.50 Operating 1.00 900 mln Recurring loss 400 mln prft 50 mln Net 250 mln 200 mln NOTE - Meiji Shipping Co Ltd is a ship operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9115.TK1.