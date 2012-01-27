Jan 27 (Reuters) - KAWASAKI SETSUBI KOGYO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.00 18.00 Operating 160 mln 145 mln Recurring 200 mln 140 mln Net 170 mln 100 mln NOTE - Kawasaki Setsubi Kogyo Co Ltd is an engineering firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1777.TK1.