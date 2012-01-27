Jan 27 (Reuters) - UNITED ARROWS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 101.27 98.51 Operating 9.55 8.50 Recurring 9.60 8.49 Net 5.17 4.61 NOTE - United Arrows Co Ltd is a maker of up-market casual clothes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7606.TK1.