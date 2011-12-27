Dec 27 (Reuters) - JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 131.70 131.70 Operating 500 mln 500 mln Recurring loss 800 mln loss 800 mln Net loss 2.40 loss 1.30 NOTE - Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd operates Haneda airport terminal building in Tokyo. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9706.TK1.