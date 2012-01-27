Jan 27 (Reuters) - HOKURIKU ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 34.00 29.80 Operating 1.71 920 mln Recurring 2.02 1.12 Net 600 mln 680 mln NOTE - Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co Ltd is an electrical engineering firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1930.TK1.