Dec 27 (Reuters) - TADANO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 110.00 110.00 Operating 4.20 4.20 Recurring 3.60 3.60 Net 1.50 2.00 NOTE - Tadano Ltd is a major maker of construction-use cranes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6395.TK1.