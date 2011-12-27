Dec 27 (Reuters) - FUND CREATION GROUP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 842 mln 4.18 Operating 29 mln 5 mln Recurring loss 31 mln loss 120 mln Net 66 mln 25 mln NOTE - Fund Creation Group is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3266.TK1.