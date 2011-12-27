Dec 27 (Reuters) - LITE-ON JAPAN LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.30 19.00 Operating 110 mln 240 mln Recurring 100 mln 220 mln Net 180 mln 170 mln NOTE - Lite-On Japan Ltd sells electronic products produced by Taiwan's Lite-One group. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2703.TK1.