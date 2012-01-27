Jan 27 (Reuters) - YAMANAKA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 20,2012 March 20,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 101.40 103.00 Operating nil 400 mln Recurring 350 mln 750 mln Net loss 1.70 nil NOTE - Yamanaka Co Ltd is a medium-scale supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8190.TK1.