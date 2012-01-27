Jan 27 (Reuters) - ADVANTEST CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 138.00 Operating 1.00 Pretax loss 1.80 Net loss 1.00 NOTE - Advantest Corp is a measuring instruments maker, strong in chip testing devices. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6857.TK1.