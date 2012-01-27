Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - DAITO CHEMIX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.40 12.90 Operating 70 mln 200 mln Recurring 40 mln 190 mln Net 80 mln 170 mln NOTE - Daito Chemix Corporation is a manufacturer of sensitized, photographic and electronic materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4366.TK1.
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.