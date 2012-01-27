Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOPPAN FORMS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 222.00 220.00 Operating 10.30 9.50 Recurring 10.80 10.00 Net 5.30 4.90 NOTE - Toppan Forms Co Ltd is a printing company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7862.TK1.