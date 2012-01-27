Jan 27 (Reuters) - JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 9.70 10.51 (-7.8 pct) Operating 971 mln 1.33 (-26.9 pct) Recurring 923 mln 1.30 (-28.8 pct) Net 530 mln 788 mln (-32.7 pct) EPS Y16.46 Y24.68 Diluted Y16.41 Y24.33 EPS NOTE - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd is a leading firm in the field of human-derived biological active substance For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4552.TK1.