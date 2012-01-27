Jan 27 (Reuters) - MONOTARO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales 22.24 27.01 Operating 2.01 2.64 Recurring 2.05 2.64 Net 1.15 1.60 EPS Y38.76 Y53.72 Diluted Y37.68 EPS Annual div Y16.00 Y22.50 Y16.00 NOTE - Monotaro Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3064.TK1.