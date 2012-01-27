Jan 27 (Reuters) -
SAKURA INTERNET
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.84 6.37 9.15
(+7.4 pct)
Operating 707 mln 946 mln 760 mln
(-25.2 pct)
Recurring 659 mln 923 mln 710 mln
(-28.6 pct)
Net 427 mln 459 mln 450 mln
(-7.0 pct)
EPS Y49.23 Y52.95 Y51.86
Annual div Y5.00
NOTE - Sakura Internet Inc provides Internet connection
sevices and consulting services related to the Internet
