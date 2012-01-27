Jan 27 (Reuters) - SAKURA INTERNET PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 6.84 6.37 9.15 (+7.4 pct) Operating 707 mln 946 mln 760 mln (-25.2 pct) Recurring 659 mln 923 mln 710 mln (-28.6 pct) Net 427 mln 459 mln 450 mln (-7.0 pct) EPS Y49.23 Y52.95 Y51.86 Annual div Y5.00 NOTE - Sakura Internet Inc provides Internet connection sevices and consulting services related to the Internet For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3778.TK1.