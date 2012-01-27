Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOHO LAMAC CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 20,2011 Dec 20,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Div 15.00 yen 12.00 yen (Special) 2.00 yen - NOTE - Toho Lamac Co Ltd is a major shoes wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7422.TK1.