UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - TOKYO AUTOMATIC PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.90 3.56 (-18.5 pct) Operating loss 402 mln loss 177 mln Recurring loss 304 mln loss 104 mln Net loss 256 mln loss 117 mln EPS loss Y17.79 loss Y8.13 NOTE - Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd is a major manufacturer of automatic cigarette packaging machinery For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6360.TK1.
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.