UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - SANKO METAL PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 19.73 19.08 (+3.4 pct) Operating loss 265 mln loss 448 mln Recurring loss 276 mln loss 469 mln Net loss 285 mln loss 286 mln EPS loss Y7.23 loss Y7.23 NOTE - Sanko Metal Industrial Co Ltd makes metal roofing For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1972.TK1.
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.